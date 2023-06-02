Telangana a result of martyrs’ sacrifice: YS Sharmila on Formation Day

Hyderabad: As a part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at the Jubilee Hills party office, YS Sharmila hoisted the national flag and recalled the prolonged struggles and sacrifices that made way for the realisation of Telangana as a separate state.

The YSR leader took to Twitter stating, “Telangana came when three crore people united and fought for water, funds and appointments. Telangana is the result of the martyrs’ sacrifice, the result of the struggle of the tribals.”

నీళ్లు, నిధులు, నియామకాల కోసం మూడు కోట్ల మంది ఏకమై, కొట్లాడితే వచ్చింది "తెలంగాణ". అమరవీరుల త్యాగ ఫలితం, సబ్బండ వర్గాల పోరాట ఫలితం "తెలంగాణ". ప్రత్యేక రాష్ట్రంలోనూ ఉద్యమ ఆకాంక్షలు, ఆశయాలు కనుమరుగవుతున్న వేళ.. దొరల పాలన మళ్లీ వచ్చిన యాళ్ల, ప్రతిపక్షాలు అమ్ముడుపోయిన సమయంలో… — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) June 2, 2023

Extending her greetings to the citizens, “I salute the selfless battles waged by the people of all sections that helped realise the decades-old dreams of Telangana state formation. As I extend my greetings, we reiterate YSRTP’s unflinching commitment to the state’s progress and well-being.”

On the occasion, the party office witnessed the aroma of Telangana snacks and desserts wafting all over. YS Sharmila also took part in the making of typical Telangana dishes that included ‘Double kaa meetha’ and Sakkinalu.