Telangana a result of martyrs’ sacrifice: YS Sharmila on Formation Day

YS Sharmila also took part excitedly in the making of typical Telangana dishes that included Double kaa meetha and Sakkinalu.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd June 2023 5:08 pm IST
Telangana is result of martyrs' sacrifice: YS Sharmila on formation day
YS Sharmila lends a hand in preparation of Telangana snacks and dessert (Photo: Screengrab/ Twitter)

Hyderabad: As a part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at the Jubilee Hills party office, YS Sharmila hoisted the national flag and recalled the prolonged struggles and sacrifices that made way for the realisation of Telangana as a separate state.

The YSR leader took to Twitter stating, “Telangana came when three crore people united and fought for water, funds and appointments. Telangana is the result of the martyrs’ sacrifice, the result of the struggle of the tribals.”

Extending her greetings to the citizens, “I salute the selfless battles waged by the people of all sections that helped realise the decades-old dreams of Telangana state formation. As I extend my greetings, we reiterate YSRTP’s unflinching commitment to the state’s progress and well-being.”

On the occasion, the party office witnessed the aroma of Telangana snacks and desserts wafting all over. YS Sharmila also took part in the making of typical Telangana dishes that included ‘Double kaa meetha’ and Sakkinalu.

