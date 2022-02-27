Telangana: A unique state in welfare schemes across the country

Hyderabad: On the occasion of KCR-lead Telangana Government offering 100 units free electricity to SC/ST families, an awareness programme was held Saturday at CSI church near Desaipet Government hospital for people belonging to SC/ST from Greater Warangal’s divisions 12 13 22 and 23.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest of the program N Narendra, an MLA from Warangal said that the Telangana Chief Minister introduced a number of schemes for SC/ST and backward class. “Dalit Bandhu is a great is scheme to give economic boost to Dalits. Telangana state welfare schemes are unique across the country,” Narendra said.

“Warangal is witnessing rapid progress with the coordination between the government officials and people to ensure schemes’ benefits reach directly to the beneficiaries,” he said.

The program was attended by Corporator Suresh Joshi, peoples representatives, government officials, TRS workers and a large number of locals.