Telangana: AAP demands judicial inquiry into Pulwama Attack

Hyderabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday conducted a protest demanding that Supreme Court take the Pulwama attack as Suomoto and inquire into the issue with a sitting judge.

AAP demanded action from the apex court based on comments made by the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik and former Army Chief Shankar Rai Chaudhary.

AAP leader Diddi Sudhakar said, “On February 14, we paid tributes to the 40 Javans who were killed in the Pulwama attack ans demanded justice for their families. We also demanded for a probe against the forces behind the attacks”.

Sudhakar alleged that the tragedy happened due to the union home ministry’s decision not to airlift the CRPF soldiers.

“Pulwama is a very sensitive area and it is located very close to the Pakistan boarder. After the incident, the former governor Satya Pal Malik called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was engaged in photography and videography at Jim Corbett Park,” he added.

“The ex-governor, who belongs to the same party as the prime minister, revealed that Modi said ‘Tum Chup Raho Bhai’ telling him not to talk about this matter. On the same incident , former army officer Shankar Rai Choudhary also said in a magazine interview that if proper security measures had been taken that day, 40 brave soldiers would not have died,” added the AAP leader.

He alleged that the sacrifice of the soldiers who died in the Pulwama attack was used by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to gain an advantage in the parliament elections.

Sudhakar said, “What happened to the security agencies if 800 kg RDX was roaming in a jeep on the roads of Pulwama? All these things are done by the BJP leadership for advantage in elections, they tried to win votes while depicting Pakistan as a devil. The public noticed this and wanted to revolt”.

The AAP leader said that the martyrdom of 40 army soldiers should not be wasted and those who risk the security of the country should not be tolerated.

He stated that those who sacrificed their lives in the guise of patriotism should not be spared under any circumstances and the party will fight until a judicial inquiry is conducted by the sitting judge of the Supreme Court.