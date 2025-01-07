Telangana ABC raids Greenko offices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out raids at the Greenko offices in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Tuesday, January 7, a day after summoning former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) for questioning in the Formula E Race ‘scam’.

While raids were carried out at the Ace NextGen office in Hyderabad’s Madhapur, Ace Urban Race, and Ace Urban Developers offices in Machilipatnam, Andra Pradesh were also searched.

According to local reports, the ACB is carrying out raids on the Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh premises of the company in relation to its donation of Rs 41 crore to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the form of electoral bonds before the Formula E race deal.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)