Telangana ABC raids Greenko offices in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 7th January 2025 1:27 pm IST
ACB Raids in Hyderabad
ACB raids Greenko offices in Hyderabad and Machlipatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out raids at the Greenko offices in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Tuesday, January 7, a day after summoning former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) for questioning in the Formula E Race ‘scam’.

While raids were carried out at the Ace NextGen office in Hyderabad’s Madhapur, Ace Urban Race, and Ace Urban Developers offices in Machilipatnam, Andra Pradesh were also searched.

According to local reports, the ACB is carrying out raids on the Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh premises of the company in relation to its donation of Rs 41 crore to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the form of electoral bonds before the Formula E race deal.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 7th January 2025 1:27 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button