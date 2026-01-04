Telangana ACB arrests 2, including govt officer, for Rs 3.51 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: Two individuals, one working in the Telangana Forest Development Corporation Ltd, were caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, January 3, while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 3.51 lakh in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

They have been identified as Thadi Rajender, a Plantation Manager in the Forest Sub-Division of Bhadradri Kothagudem and a private individual named Chennam Gopala Krishna.

According to the ACB, they collected the amount on behalf of the Kothagudem Divisional Manager, Thati Sravani, for allegedly approving the complainant’s bills relating to the cutting of one unit of eucalyptus trees.

Sravani is currently on the run.

Rajender and Gopala Krishna will be produced before a special court. Further investigation is ongoing.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.