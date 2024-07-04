Telangana: ACB arrests 2 officials of Karimnagar co-op society for bribery

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have arrested two officials of District Cooperative Marketing Society, Karimnagar, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The accused, Ragulapati Venkateshwar Rao, works as a manager, and Sudhangoni Kumaraswamy is a cashier. They had demanded the bribe from complainant Kavati Raju to clear his pending bills amounting to Rs 65.25 lakh pertaining to paddy collection centres organised by him.

The tainted amount was recovered from the possession of Venkateshwar Rao. The fingers of both hands of Venkateshwar Rao and Kumaraswamy yielded positive results. The accused were arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases Karimnagar.