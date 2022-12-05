Telangana: ACB arrests govt employee for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a senior assistant incharge at sub registrar office Vikarabad for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000. A private person who helped him in collecting the money is also arrested.

On a complaint lodged by Shaik Irshad Ahmed, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught senior assistant Mohd Zameeruddin when he accepted the bribe amount from Irshad through a private person Zaheeruddin.

The ACB officials arrested Zameeruddin and the other accused and produced them before the First Additional Judge for SPE and ACB cases Hyderabad.

The case is under investigation. The ACB appealed to the people to inform them over toll free number 1064 in case anyone demands a bribe.