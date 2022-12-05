Telangana: ACB arrests govt employee for accepting Rs 50K bribe

The ACB officials arrested Zameeruddin and the other accused and produced them before the First Additional Judge for SPE and ACB cases Hyderabad.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 5th December 2022 8:02 pm IST
CBI nabs Bank employee, aide in bribe case
Representation Image

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a senior assistant incharge at sub registrar office Vikarabad for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000. A private person who helped him in collecting the money is also arrested.

On a complaint lodged by Shaik Irshad Ahmed, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught senior assistant Mohd Zameeruddin when he accepted the bribe amount from Irshad through a private person Zaheeruddin. 

Also Read
Telangana: Truck collides with bike in Nirmal; two dead

The ACB officials arrested Zameeruddin and the other accused and produced them before the First Additional Judge for SPE and ACB cases Hyderabad.

The case is under investigation. The ACB appealed to the people to inform them over toll free number 1064 in case anyone demands a bribe.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button