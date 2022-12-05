Telangana: Truck collides with bike in Nirmal; two dead

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two riders were killed on the spot after a truck collided with the two-wheeler on which they were riding at Sofinagar in Nirmal on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Vakheel Khan, 25 and Mamrez Khan, 55, hailing from a village in Haryana.

They worked as drivers of the earthmover vehicles and had migrated to Nirmal in search of work a few months ago.

The incident happened around 9 pm following which the driver of the truck went absconding.



The dead bodies were brought to notice by people who were passing by that area and informed the police.



The police shifted the bodies to the Nirmal district headquarters hospital and also informed the kin of the victims.

A search for the truck driver has been initiated on Monday after the registration of the case at the police station.



It was reportedly learnt that the truck was intercepted and the driver was detained at a toll plaza at Ganjal village in Soan Mandal.