Hyderabad: Auto driver kills trader over unpaid loan

Hyderabad: In yet another case of financial disputes, a trader was murdered by an auto-rickshaw driver at Wadi-e-Huda colony in Balapur on Sunday night.

The victim, identified as Mohd Akbar, 36, allegedly took a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from an auto driver named Mohd Quadri a year ago and failed to return the amount on time.

The DCP of L B Nagar, Sunpreeth Singh said, “Akbar kept delaying the repayment following which issues started between him and Quadri. On Sunday night, Quadri came to the house of Akbar and attacked him with an iron rod on his head leading to his death.”

The police rushed to the spot on receiving information and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.



The accused was taken into custody and a case was booked against him.