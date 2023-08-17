Telangana: ACB arrests panchayat secy for taking Rs 20,000 bribe in Sircilla

The accused, Pendota Jagadeshwar, had allegedly demanded a hefty amount from the complainant, who is a native of Suddala village, for granting official permission for constructing a house at his native place.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th August 2023 10:06 pm IST
IAS officer held in Rajasthan on bribery charge
Representational Image

Hyderabad:  Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials from Telangana arrested the Panchayat secretary of Suddala village in Sircilla district on Thursday, August 17, when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person for official work.

The accused, Pendota Jagadeshwar, had allegedly demanded a hefty amount from the complainant, who is a native of Suddala village, for granting official permission for constructing a house at his native place.

Subsequently, he approached the ACB from where he obtained powdered currency. ACB officials conducted a chemical test on the accused’s right-hand, which showed a positive result.

MS Education Academy

The accused officer was arrested and produced before the first additional special judge for SPE and ACB cases at a court in Karimnagar. The case is under investigation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th August 2023 10:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button