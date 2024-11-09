Telangana ACB arrests sub-inspector for bribery

Hyderabad: The sub-inspector (SI) of Varni police station in Nizamabad district was arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers on Friday, November 8.

Sub-inspector Krishna Kumar was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for granting station bail to an individual arrested for physical assault. According to officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the complainant, Nagaraju, a farmer, was arrested by the Varni police on November 4 for his involvement in a physical fight.

Initially, SI Krishna Kumar demanded Rs 50,000 from Nagaraju to grant him bail. However, since Nagaraju could not afford that amount, he negotiated with the officer, who subsequently lowered the bribe to Rs 20,000. Nagaraju agreed to pay the reduced amount but decided to inform the ACB about the officer’s demand.

In response, the Telangana ACB set a trap for the corrupt SI and caught him red-handed. Subsequently, the ACB officials registered a case against SI Krishna Kumar and produced him before the ACB court, where he was remanded to judicial custody.