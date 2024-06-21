Telangana: ACB arrests Suraram Ins for seeking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the Suraram police station inspector under the Cyberabad police commissionerate for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man.

The Inspector, Akula Venkatesham, demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from Ratnakaram Sai Raju of Quthbullapur mandal for a favour i.e., to allow Raju to do development work in his land situated at Gajularamaram village.

The accused officer had already accepted a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from Raju for not opening a rowdy sheet case on his name. The bribe amount was recovered from the Suraram officer by the ACB.

The contact portion i.e bed sheet and pillow cover in his ante room in the police station yielded positive in chemical test said the ACB. The Inspector has been arrested and was produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases court at Nampally.