Telangana ACB arrests two govt employees for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Wednesday, September 3, arrested two government officials on charges of demanding bribe.

In Nizamabad district, a revenue inspector, Kama Srinivas Rao, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 7000 for processing a VLT file and allotting the number. He had initially demanded Rs 10,000 but came down to Rs 7,000.

He was arrested and produced before the court in Hyderabad.

In another case, the Telangana ACB set a trap for Akkala Venkat Swamy, a panchayat secretary working in Kamamamidi village, for accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe money.

Swamy allegedly demanded the bribe money from an Indiramma House beneficiary for taking photographs of the basement and uploading stage-wise progress of house construction under the scheme, in order to sanction a partial payment of Rs 1 lakh.

He was arrested and produced before the ACB court in Karimnagar.

The Telangana ACB reported a total of 179 registered cases across the state in the first eight months of the year, seizing Rs 33.12 lakh in trap cases and recovering assets worth 44.33 crore from various departments.

From January to August, ACB registered 179 cases, out of which 108 were trap cases, 11 disproportionate asset cases, 18 criminal misconduct cases, 18 regular enquiries, 21 surprise checks and three discreet enquiries. 167 public servants, including 14 outsourcing employees or private persons, were remanded to judicial custody, said a release on Monday, September 1.



