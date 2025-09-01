Telangana ACB registers 179 cases, seizes Rs 44.33 cr assets in 8 months

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reported a total of 179 registered cases across the state in the first eight months of the year, seizing Rs 33.12 lakh in trap cases and recovering assets worth 44.33 crore from various departments.

From January to August, ACB registered 179 cases, out of which 108 were trap cases, 11 disproportionate asset cases, 18 criminal misconduct cases, 18 regular enquiries, 21 surprise checks and three discreet enquiries. 167 public servants, including 14 outsourcing employees or private persons, were remanded to judicial custody, said a release on Monday, September 1.

31 cases in Hyderabad in August

Telangana ACB, Hyderabad, reported 31 registered cases in the month of August.

Among which were 15 trap cases, two disproportionate assets cases, three criminal misconduct cases, seven regular enquiries and four surprise checks. The bureau consolidated over Rs 2 lakhs seized in trap cases and over Rs 5 crores in the disproportionate cases.

The monthly round-up also resulted in 22 public servants and four locals being remanded to judicial custody in connection with corruption cases.