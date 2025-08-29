Telangana ACB nabs official in Rs 20K bribe case; raids govt hostels

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, August 29, caught a Grade 1 Panchayat Secretary from Karimnagar district red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, even as simultaneous surprise inspections at government hostels in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Narayanpet districts revealed several irregularities.

Karminagar secy nabbed red-handed

A Grade 1 Panchayat Secretary from Karimnagar district was caught red-handed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday, August 29, while accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe for doing official work.

According to ACB officials, the accused officer, Kumabam Nagaraju, Panchayat Secretary of Challur village in the Veenavanka mandal, demanded a bribe from the complainant for allotting a house number to the complainant’s newly constructed house.

The accused officer has been arrested and is being presented before a special court. Further investigation is underway.

ACB raids on government hostels

On Friday, Telangana ACB also conducted surprise checks at the Government Scheduled Castes Development Department Girls’ Hostel located in Ramannapet village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and Telangana Social Welfare Residential School and Jr. College for Boys located in Damargidda village of Narayanpet district.

ACB officials were assisted by the Inspector of Legal Metrology, Sanitary Inspector, Food Inspector and Auditor to check the quality, quantity of the food, sanitation conditions, strength particulars of the students, and records of the hostels.

Several irregularities were noted during the inspection, and a report will be submitted to the government for necessary action against the concerned officials.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).