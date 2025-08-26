Two govt officials in Telangana ACB’s net, bribes of Rs 36K recovered

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed two government officials in separate cases for accepting bribes in exchange for official favours and recovered Rs 36,500 in bribes.

On Tuesday, August 26, ACB officials arrested a Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) consultant for accepting bribes for doing official work.

According to the ACB officials, Bandakindi Parushuramulu works as an Engineering Consultant for MGNREGS in the office of the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) of Maddur Mandal, Siddipet District.

The accused officer allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 11,500 from the complainant for verifying and completing the check measurement of his MGNREGS files and forwarding them to higher authorities for sanction of the bill.

Just a day earlier, on Monday, ACB officials had arrested an Assistant Director of Agriculture for accepting a bribe in exchange of an official favour.

According to ACB officials, Ulloju Narsimha Rao, Assistant Director of Agriculture in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant in exchange of not initiating any action against the complainant’s shop for selling urea bags without proper invoice.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).