Telangana: ACB nabs police officials for taking bribe in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: A police inspector and constable in Telangana’s Mahabubabad were arrested by the Anti Corruption of Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, August 23 for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The accused was identified as Bhukya Rajesh, Inspector of Police, SHO of Dornakal Police Station. Rajesh was arrested along with his gunman, constable Daravath Ravi were caught red handed by the ACB.

According to ACB, Rajesh demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for releasing a seized vehicle. The inspector and constable were nabbed while accepting the bribe.

“Incase of a bribe demanded by public officials, call the tol free number for taking action as per law. You can also be contacted through the WhatsApp (9440446106),” said the ACB.

