Telangana HC questions police on health impact of hookah use

The issue came up during the hearing of a petition filed by Smoky Tales Café and Grill, a hookah centre located at Madhapur and Gurukul Begumpet.

Updated: 24th August 2025 8:08 am IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has questioned the police over their raids on hookah centres, seeking clarity on whether any scientific tests were conducted to determine the health risks associated with hookah use.

The issue came up during the hearing of a petition filed by Smoky Tales Café and Grill, a hookah centre located at Madhapur and Gurukul Begumpet, which challenged police interference in their business operations.

The petition was taken up by Justice NV Shravan Kumar.

Appearing for the petitioner, the counsel argued that the café was not violating any provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and was running its business in accordance with the law.

In response, the Telangana High Court judge asked the state government whether hookah consumption has any proven health impact and if any tests had been conducted to verify it. Additional Government Pleader M Srinivas admitted that no such tests were carried out in this specific case.

Seeking more time to furnish details, the government counsel requested an extension. The court granted the plea and adjourned the hearing to August 26.

