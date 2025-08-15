Seven arrested for hookah smoking at farmhouse near Hyderabad

Officers confiscated multiple hookah pots and flavored tobacco products from the scene.

Published: 15th August 2025 3:20 pm IST
Hyderabad: Acting on a tip, Shamshabad police raided MRG Farmhouse in Gundiguda village late Thursday night and apprehended seven young men smoking hookah. The suspects – identified as Md Dastagir, Sk Asad, Arnaz Shareef, Syed Abbas, Md Amir, Md Rehan, and Md Faraz – were found partying at the location.

Officers confiscated multiple hookah pots and flavored tobacco products from the scene. Police have registered a case under Section 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), which prohibits public smoking.

