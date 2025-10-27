Telangana ACB catches govt employee for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday, October 27, caught a government officer red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

Banavath Srinivas Rao is a gram panchayat officer of Pusugudem revenue cluster under Mulakalapally mandal demanded a total bribe of Rs 60,000 for facilitating the registration of 2 acres and 30 guntas of land belonging to the complainant.

According to officials, Rao had already collected Rs 40,000 earlier, and on the complainant’s request, reduced the remaining amount to Rs 15,000.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribe demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB) or through the official website. The identity of complainants will be kept confidential, officials assured.