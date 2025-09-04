Telangana ACB catches govt officer red-handed for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a district fisheries officer (DFO) working in Nalgonda for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

According to the complainant, DFO Charitha Reddy demanded the bribe amount to approve enlisting new members in a fisheries cooperative society.

The ACB caught the government employee red-handed. She was produced before a Hyderabad court on Thursday. Further investigations are underway.

The previous day, ACB arrested two government officials working in Nizamabad and Ranga Reddy districts on charges of demanding a bribe for doing official work.

The Telangana ACB reported a total of 179 registered cases across the state in the first eight months of the year, seizing Rs 33.12 lakh in trap cases and recovering assets worth 44.33 crore from various departments.

From January to August, ACB registered 179 cases, out of which 108 were trap cases, 11 disproportionate asset cases, 18 criminal misconduct cases, 18 regular enquiries, 21 surprise checks and three discreet enquiries. 167 public servants, including 14 outsourcing employees or private persons, were remanded to judicial custody, said a release on Monday, September 1.