Telangana ACB catches irrigation engineer taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: An irrigation department engineer in Telangana was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh on Monday by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The accused, Latchubukta Srinivas Rao, was Assistant Executive Engineer at the Irrigation Sub-Division in Aswaraopeta, Bhadradri Kothagudem district. ACB officials from the Khammam Range nabbed him at the office of his superior, the Deputy Executive Engineer, while he was accepting the money.

The bribe was the price Srinivas Rao had put on a routine official permission – allowing a complainant’s uncle to excavate and transport soil from a nearby government tank to fill pits on his agricultural land in Aswaraopeta.

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The entire Rs 2 lakh was recovered from him on the spot. He has since been arrested and produced before the Special Judge for ACB Cases in Warangal. The case is under investigation and the complainant’s identity has been withheld.

Members of the public facing bribe demands can call the ACB toll-free helpline at 1064, officials said.