Telangana ACB catches Nirmal govt officer for demanding 7k bribe

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Saturday, May 24, caught a mandal surveyor working in the tahsildar office, Kaddam mandal of Nirmal district, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7000.

Pawar Umaji had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant for processing a file pending with the tahsildar for issuance of a succession certificate.

He later agreed to Rs 20,000 on the complainant’s request and had already accepted Rs 12,000 on May 20.

Also Read Telangana irrigation engineer caught red handed taking Rs 60000 bribe

Telangana ACB advises citizens to discourage bribery and contact toll free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website: acb.telangana.gov.in and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

A week earlier, the Telangana ACB cautioned against calls impersonating ACB officials and demanding money from public servants.

In a statement, the bureau informed that ACB officials would never call public servants asking for money not to register cases against them. “Government employees should not believe such calls or make payments to such fake callers. If any such fake calls are received by a public servant or citizens in the name of ACB officials, contact ACB immediately,” the statement read.