Telangana irrigation engineer caught red handed taking Rs 60000 bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday, May 9, arrested executive engineer, irrigation department, Arram Reddy Amarender Reddy, division no 7, Sircilla, for allegedly accepting and demanding a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a contractor.

As per ACB officials, the officer had demanded the bribe from the complainant in lieu of settling a pending bill of Rs 50 lakh for a construction work done by the complainant last year. After the complaint, the ACB set a trap and nabbed Amarender Reddy while accepting the bribe.

He was apprehended and will be brought before the ACB Court. An investigation is underway.

The public has been urged to report any bribery cases where government officials are involved. People can contact the ACB Telangana using the Toll-Free Number 1064, WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), or its official website.

Officials guaranteed anonymity to the complainant.