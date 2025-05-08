TGSPDCL lineman arrested for accepting Rs 30000 bribe in Amberpet

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) lineman red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000 bribe in the Amberpet area of Hyderabad.

The accused, V Shiva Mallesh, who was employed in the Golnaka Section of the Amberpet division, had allegedly taken a total bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant for supplying a commercial electricity connection.

The bribe was also to avoid coercive action against alleged irregularities detected in the complainant’s old electricity meter.

Also Read TGSPDCL engineer caught accepting Rs 10000 bribe in Pragathinagar

The bribe amount was accepted by way of a private person, P Santhosh, who was acting as an intermediary in the deal. The ACB organized a sting and arrested the couple during the handing of Rs 30,000.

The public has been asked to report any demand for bribes by government officials. Citizens can call the ACB on its toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website. The identity of the complainants will be protected.