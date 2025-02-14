Telangana ACB nabs 3 govt employees in separate bribery cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, February 14 arrested three government officials in two separate bribery cases in Jogulamba Gadwal and Nalgonda districts.

In Jogulamba Gadwal, the district panchayat officer Bogam Shyam Sunder and pullur village panchayat secretary Ketham Praveen Kumar were caught red-handed for demanding Rs 3 lakh and accepting Rs 2 lakh to restore a dug-up road and revoke an official notice.

In another case, an outsourced community surveyor at the Marriguda Tahsildar’s office in Nalgonda was caught accepting Rs 12,000 after demanding Rs 15,000 to conduct a land survey.

The accused has been identified as Lavudi Ravi.

Earlier today, An assistant divisional engineer of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) Gachibowli sub-division was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe.

The accused has been identified as Kotte Satish.

According to reports, the accused demanded Rs 75,000 from a complainant to process an already approved work completion report for a transformer and CT meter installation at an apartment. He also sought a bribe for approving another report dated January 28 forwarded by the Assistant Engineer’s office for a separate project.