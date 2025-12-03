Telangana ACB nabs 5 officials, recovers Rs 36K in bribes

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, December 3, nabbed five officials in two separate cases and recovered Rs 36,500 in bribes.

In the first case, mandal surveyor Srinivas and a private survey trainee, Guduri Sharath Kumar, working at the Tahsildar’s office in Medak’s Yeldurthy mandal, were allegedly caught accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe.

According to the ACB officials, the officers demanded a bribe for issuing a survey report of an agricultural land belonging to the complainant’s relative.

In the next case, junior assistant and in-charge sub-registrar of Tandur, Vikarabad, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 16,500 along with document writer D Saikumar and assistant document writer D Ashoke.

They reportedly demanded the bribe to hand over documents of the complainant’s 11 plots.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).