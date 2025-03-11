Telangana ACB nabs dy executive engineer over Rs 50K bribe

Hyderabad: A deputy executive engineer in the educational and welfare infrastructure development corporation (EWIDC), Jinnamwar Shankar, was arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for seeking and accepting bribes for official favours.

Shankar was caught red-handed while receiving Rs 50,000 as the initial payment of a bribe of Rs 1,00,000. He had initially demanded Rs 2,00,000 from the complainant, who was constructing a Minority Residential School (Girls) building in Adilabad Town. The bribe was demanded for clearing a bill of Rs 2 crore for the construction work.

The ACB officials carried out a sting operation following a complaint against Shankar’s demands. Shankar was produced before a special court for ACB cases after his arrest.

The ACB has been actively carrying out raids in Telangana, including Adilabad, Medak, and Khammam, to combat bribery and corruption and to ensure accountability and integrity in the government machinery.