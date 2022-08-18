Telangana: ACB nabs four officials for accepting bribes

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths caught four officials and a private person red handed when they demanded and accepted bribe on Thursday.

In Hyderabad, T Naresh Kumar, an Assistant Director (AD) at the Director of Telangana government textbook press, Khairatabad was caught when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from his colleague Siliveri Bharathi.

Bharathi, is working as a manager at the office of District Government textbook sales office in Ramanthapur and approached the ACB after Naresh allegedly demanded the bribe as a reward for issuing promotion order copy to the complainant. The tainted bribe amount of Rs.10,000 was recovered from the possession of Kumar.

In Medak, ACB sleuths caught a Deputy Tahsildar of Chegunta Mandal Chandrashekar red handed while he accepted an amount of Rs 2.70 lakh bribe from a person at his office.

The complainant who is government employee from Hyderabad, Raghunath Reddy had bought agricultural lands in the Gollapally village of Chegunta Mandal. Since there were some revenue related issues, Raghunath approached Deputy Tahsildar requesting him to resolve the issues.

Chandrashekar through a private person Anil Kumar demanded Rs. 5 lakh bribe and settled for Rs. 4.5 lakh. On Thursday, Chandrasekhar and Anil were caught when they accepted first installment of Rs. 2.75 lakh.

In Rajanna Sircilla district, the ACB sleuths caught a head constable working at the Vemulawada Town Police Station when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 6,000 from a person. A chicken shop owner Vemula Bharat alias Bharat is accused in a 324 of IPC case and the head constable demanded the bribe for issuing 41 CrPC notice and not arresting him. After Bharat approached the ACB officials a trap was laid and he was caught red handed.

In Suryapet, an Assistant Engineer of TSSPDCL was caught red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 29,000 from a private contractor. The officer Balsu Govinda Raju Assistant Engineer working at Mellacheruvu Suryapet demanded the bribe amount for forwarding the bills of works executed by the contractor Runja Rajesh. The AE was caught red handed when he accepted the bribe amount of Rs. 29,000 in front of Reliance Smart Point Huzurnagar Road.