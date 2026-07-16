Telangana ACB nabs Irrigation officials for taking Rs 60K bribe

The accused had demanded the bribe for issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Two officials seated at a table with pink bottles and a silver cloth, curtain backdrop.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, July 16, arrested two Irrigation department officials from Adilabad for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000.

The accused have been identified as Sri Rathod Vittal, Executive Engineer and Rupavathi Ramesh, Assistant Engineer.

According to the ACB, the accused had demanded the bribe for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to enable the complainant and his brothers to construct a poultry farm on their agricultural land situated at Sonal village, Adilabad district, as a small canal passes adjacent to the said agricultural land.

Subhan Bakery

The accused will be produced before a special ACB court in Karimnagar for judicial remand.

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