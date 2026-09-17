Telangana ACB nabs three for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

The ACB stated that the accused had acted improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
Three individuals seated at a table with bottles of medicine and stacks of cash.

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Rangareddy Range Unit, on Thursday, September 17, caught a Sub-Treasury Officer, an Assistant Treasury Officer and a private person while accepting a bribe of Rs.1 lakh at the Sub-Treasury Office in Chevella, Rangareddy district.

According to the ACB, the accused were identified as Madiga Laxmaiah, Sub-Treasury Officer, Kavali Anuradha, Assistant Treasury Officer, and Vadde Jangaiah alias Chinna, a private individual. The officials allegedly demanded Rs.2.5 lakh from the complainant in return for processing and forwarding suspension-period salary bills amounting to Rs.23,25,390 and post-retirement pension adjustment arrears of Rs.4,29,000.


As part of the bribe, Laxmaiah allegedly accepted Rs.50,000 for himself, while Jangaiah, acting on the instructions of Anuradha, accepted another Rs.50,000. The ACB recovered the entire tainted amount from Laxmaiah and Jangaiah at their instance.

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The ACB stated that the accused had acted improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage. All three accused were being produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally for judicial remand. Further investigation is under way.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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