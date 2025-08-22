Telangana ACB nabs three govt officials, recovers Rs 1L in bribes

Hyderabad: Three government officials were nabbed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and bribes worth Rs 1 lakh were recovered from them.

On Friday, August 22, the ACB sleuths caught the sub registrar of Vanasthalipuram red-handed when he demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh and accepted Rs 70,000 from the complainant through Ramesh, a typist in a private office.

According to the ACB, the accused officer had demanded a bribe for processing the registration of the property of the complainant.

Upon receiving the complaint, ACB laid a trap and caught Ramesh red-handed as he took the bribe amount at the instance of Rajesh Kumar, the sub registrar. Both persons have been arrested and produced before the court.

On the same day, ACB sleuths also nabbed the joint sub registrar from Adilabad’s registrations and stamps department for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant for doing official work.

The accused officer, K Srinivasa Reddy, had allegedly demanded a bribe from the complainant for processing the registration of a gift deed transferring a house from the complainant’s wife to his name.

Lastly, on Thursday, August 21, ACB nabbed a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) from Armoor, Nizamabad, for accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant.

According to ACB officials, the accused officer, Gurram Vivekananda Reddy, demanded a bribe for providing services such as registration of vehicles, renewal of licences, and issuance of learning licences.

Vivekananda routed the bribe from his private driver, Nelli Thirupathi, and assured the complainant that his pending files would be cleared without delay.

Both of them were caught by the ACB and produced before the court.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).







