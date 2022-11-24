Telangana: ACB nabs Zaheerabad municipal commissioner for bribery

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested the Zaheerabad Municipal Corporation commissioner and two other officials for taking bribes.

The accused were identified as Subhash Rao Deshmukh, manager Manohar, and attender Rakesh. The trio was caught while accepting a bribe worth Rs 2 lakh from a person named Mohammed Nisaruddin. The victim approached the ACB and complained about the issue.

The incident occurred when Nizamuddin approached the Zaheerabad Municipal Corporation for changing the name of the property owner after buying a new house. The ACB officials produced the accused before the Additional Special Judge in Hyderabad for Special Police Establishment (SPE) and ACB cases. Further information regarding the case is awaited.