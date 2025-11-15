Telangana ACB raids sub registrar offices, seize Rs 2.5 lakh

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, November 15 conducted raids at various sub registrar offices across Telangana and seized Rs 2,51,990 in unaccounted cash.

Checks were conducted at offices at Gandipet, Serilingampally, Medchal, Nizamabad Town, Zaheerabad, Miryalaguda, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Pedapalli, Bhoopalpalli and Wyra.

According to a press release, officials also observed other irregularities, like 289 registered documents that were not delivered to the concerned persons; and 19 private persons and 60 document writers moving in the offices without any authorisation. Several CCTV cameras were non-functional.

Raids were also conducted at the houses of 13 SROs, and cash, jewellery and property documents were seized.

A report will be sent to the government for taking action against the erring officials.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).



