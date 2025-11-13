ACB catches two govt officers red-handed for taking Rs 75,000 bribe

Hyderabad: Anti-corruption bureau sleuths on Thursday arrested a town planning officer of Adibatla municipality along with his assistant for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 for doing official work.

According to ACB officials, the accused officer Bandela Varaprasad, working in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Rangareddy district, had demanded bribe for issuing a building permission. He had collected the amount through his assistant Vadala Vamshi Krishna.

On a complaint, the ACB trapped the two government officers and caught them red-handed.

Varaprasad and Vamshi Krishna were produced before principal special judge in Nampally.