Telangana ACB refuses to provide data on corruption cases under RTI

Hyderabad: The ACB Telangana has refused to provide the data regarding corruption cases requested under Right to Information (RTI) Act, stating that it required research and data analysis. P Raghava Rao, ACB’s public information officer, stated that the information was not readily available and hence could not be provided.

Telangana High Court advocate K Nishant Kumar, associated with the National Forum for Peoples Empowerment and Social Justice, filed an RTI request for corruption case details in Telangana ACB from December 5, 2023, to March 18, 2024. He had sought information on names, designations, amounts recovered, number of convictions, and total raids conducted.

While the ACB Director General typically conducts annual press conferences to share departmental performance details, the refusal to disclose comparable data for a specific period under an RTI request has surprised many.