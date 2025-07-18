Telangana ACB seizes over Rs 2.4L in bribes; arrests Siddipet dy tahsildar

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seized a bribe amount of Rs 2,40,765 lakh in cash from government officials on Friday, July 18 and arrested one individual as it attempts to tighten its grip on bribery by public servants.

A deputy tahsildar from Mulugu mandal of Siddipet district was arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding Rs 2 lakh to perform official work.

According to the ACB, accused officer Yelagandula Bhavani demanded a bribe from the complainant for processing an application to issue a Pattadar Passbook in the name of the complainant’s relative.

A case has been registered against the accused officer, and further investigation is underway.

ACB raid at Palvancha Municipality office

Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a surprise check at the Palvancha Municipality office in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and seized an unaccounted amount of Rs 40,765.

The ACB officials also found several other irregularities, including variations in the personal cash register and improper maintenance of office records.

A detailed report will be sent to the government recommending strict action against the involved personnel.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any government official demands a bribe. Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB). The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential.