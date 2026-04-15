Telangana ACB traps Assistant Engineer accepting Rs 50K bribe from contractor

Nusum Sudhakar Reddy, had demanded the bribe from a contractor.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2026 5:49 pm IST
Assistant Engineer Nusum Sudhakar Reddy caught demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 50k
Assistant Engineer Nusum Sudhakar Reddy caught demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 50k

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana, on Wednesday, April 15, caught an Assistant Engineer red-handed as he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000.

He worked in the Municipal Administration Department of Huzurabad Municipality in Karimnagar and was accepting the bribe from a contractor.

The Assistant Engineer, Nusum Sudhakar Reddy, had demanded the bribe of Rs 50,000 “to record the works undertaken by him in the measurement book and process the final bill towards laying of storm water drain work executed by the contractor,” said an ACB official.

Subhan Bakery

After receiving a complaint, the ACB booked a case and trapped the official when he took the bribe amount at the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) depot chowrasta on Wednesday.

The Assistant Engineer was subsequently arrested and produced before the ACB and the Special Police Establishment (SPE) in Karimnagar.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2026 5:49 pm IST

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