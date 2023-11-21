Telangana accounts for 37% of seizures by EC in 5 poll-bound states

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has seen a record increase in the seizure of cash, contraband, and other inducements in poll-bound Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana worth a staggering ₹1,760 Crore. Telangana, where the election is scheduled for November 30, stands out with the highest seizures worth ₹659.2 crore, constituting approximately 37% of the total value seized across the five states.

The report from the ECI details that the total cash seized in Telangana so far amounts to Rs. 225.23 crore. In addition to this, there has been a significant confiscation of liquor valued at Rs Rs. 86.82 crore, drugs and narcotics worth Rs. 103.74 crore, precious metals amounting to Rs. 191.02 crore, and other items including rice, cookers, sarees, vehicles, clocks, mobiles, fans, sewing machines, and jewellery, totalling Rs. 52.41 crore. The cumulative value of these seizures from October 9, 2023, to November 20, 2023, in Telangana alone is a staggering Rs. 659.2 crore.

State Cash Liquor Drugs Precious Metals Freebies and Other Items Total Seized Telangana Rs. 225.23 Rs. 86.82 Rs. 103.74 Rs. 191.02 Rs. 52.41 Rs. 659.2 Chhattisgarh Rs. 20.77 Rs. 2.16 Rs. 4.55 Rs. 22.76 Rs. 26.68 Rs. 76.9 Madhya Pradesh Rs. 33.72 Rs. 69.85 Rs. 15.53 Rs. 84.1 Rs. 120.53 Rs. 323.7 Mizoram Rs. 0 Rs. 4.67 Rs. 29.82 Rs. 0 Rs. 15.16 Rs. 49.6 Rajasthan Rs. 93.17 Rs. 51.29 Rs. 91.71 Rs. 73.36 Rs. 341.24 Rs. 650.7 All figures are in crores (Source: ECI)

The Election Commission’s implementation of the Election Expenditure Monitoring System (ESMS) has helped better coordination and intelligence-sharing among various central and state enforcement agencies, enhancing the effectiveness of monitoring and enforcement.

Rajasthan and Telangana are scheduled for polling on November 25 and 30 respectively results of these elections, will be announced on December 3.