Telangana: Accused duo set free in 2017’s honour killing case

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday acquitted two accused nearly six years after the alleged honour killing of a private worker in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The victim’s (Naresh, 24) father-in-law who was one among the two accused was set free after the prosecution failed to prove its case.

The lack of material proof or any evidence that supported the accused duo’s identity in the involvement of the case was reportedly the reason behind this verdict.

The victim who belonged to a BC (Backward Cast) community, married an upper-caste woman, Swati in March 2017.

The couple eloped, and got married since the girl’s family was against their marriage following which they moved to Mumbai to avoid the family’s rage.

In April 2017, Swati’s parents convinced her to come to Hyderabad where she died by suicide in May at her parent’s house and left a selfie video holding her husband and his family members responsible for her death.

The Rachakonda police while probing her death case found that Naresh was missing.

Police then arrested Srinivas Reddy who confessed to having murdered Naresh along with his associate and burnt the body in his agricultural fields.

The accused have been on bail after being in judicial remand for a few months following which he was acquitted on Wednesday post court trial.