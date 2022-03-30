Telangana: Accused in Vikarabad rape-murder case arrested

The class 10 student, who belonged to an economically weaker section of the society was raped and murdered by a local.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th March 2022 7:59 pm IST
The Vikarabad Superitendent of Police speaking to reporters

Hyderabad: The accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Vikarabad has been arrested.

The information about the arrest was tweeted from the official account of Superintendent of Police Vikarabad on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Vikarabad’s Puduru on March 27 after she left home yesterday evening.

MS Education Academy

The police suspect that the class 10 student, who belonged to an economically weaker section of the society was raped and murdered by a local.

“The incident occurred on Sunday. I have been to the spot and our officials are on the field at the moment and the investigation is underway,” Superintendent of Vikarabad Police N. Koti Reddy, told Siasat.com.

Crimes against women in Telangana:

The National Crime Records Bureau (NRCB) data for 2020 revealed that though Telangana witnessed a dip in crime against women, the state topped the list of southern states with the highest number of atrocities against women.

In the overall list of 2020, Telangana is among the top 10 states with the highest number of crimes against women. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button