Telangana: Accused in Vikarabad rape-murder case arrested

Hyderabad: The accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Vikarabad has been arrested.

The information about the arrest was tweeted from the official account of Superintendent of Police Vikarabad on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Vikarabad’s Puduru on March 27 after she left home yesterday evening.

The police suspect that the class 10 student, who belonged to an economically weaker section of the society was raped and murdered by a local.

“The incident occurred on Sunday. I have been to the spot and our officials are on the field at the moment and the investigation is underway,” Superintendent of Vikarabad Police N. Koti Reddy, told Siasat.com.

Crimes against women in Telangana:

The National Crime Records Bureau (NRCB) data for 2020 revealed that though Telangana witnessed a dip in crime against women, the state topped the list of southern states with the highest number of atrocities against women.

In the overall list of 2020, Telangana is among the top 10 states with the highest number of crimes against women.