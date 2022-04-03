Telangana adds 12 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday saw 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count in the state to 7,91,328.

No COVID deaths were reported today and the toll in the state remained 4,111, the health department said.

A total of 49 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries till date to 7,86,927.

The active cases stood at 290, it said.

A total of 10,348 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3.42 crore.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 percent and the recovery rate 99.44 percent.