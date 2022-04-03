Telangana adds 12 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 3rd April 2022 9:39 pm IST
Global Covid caseload reaches 489.4 million
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday saw 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count in the state to 7,91,328.

No COVID deaths were reported today and the toll in the state remained 4,111, the health department said.

A total of 49 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries till date to 7,86,927.

MS Education Academy

The active cases stood at 290, it said.

A total of 10,348 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3.42 crore.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 percent and the recovery rate 99.44 percent.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button