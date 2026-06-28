Telangana administers polio drops to 95 pc children statewide

Hyderabad: On the first day of the pulse polio drive, Telangana achieved 95.1 pc coverage, administering the vaccine to 3,895,550 children across the state, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said on Sunday, June 28.

There are an estimated 4,097,749 children below the age of five years in the state.

All districts managed to cover more than 90 per cent of the target population through polio booths on Sunday, and for the next two days, ASHA workers will make door-to-door visits to ensure that no eligible child is left behind.

Rangareddy topped the list, covering 416,852 children or 99 per cent of the target population. Bhadradri Kothagudem was close behind with 97,768 or 98.9 coverage.

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This was followed by Medak at 98.6 per cent or 74,469 children. Mulugu and Wanaparthy both achieved 98.2 coverage, vaccinating 22,494 and 54,977 children, respectively.

Hyderabad achieved 93.1 coverage by vaccinating 481,706 out of 517,238 children.

Data for the rest of the districts is given below:

S.No Name of the District Estimated 0–5 yrs children Booth Coverage Percentage 1 Adilabad 77,801 75,735 97.3 2 Bhadradri Kothagudem 98,818 97,768 98.9 3 Hanumakonda 84,301 81,410 96.6 4 Hyderabad 517,238 481,706 93.1 5 Jagtial 94,506 89,962 95.2 6 Jangaon 48,493 46,981 96.9 7 Jayashankar Bhupalpally 34,786 34,108 98.1 8 Jogulamba Gadwal 74,228 67,162 90.5 9 Kamareddy 106,872 99,221 92.8 10 Karimnagar 91,178 87,363 95.8 11 Khammam 131,642 118,695 90.2 12 Komaram Bheem Asifabad 57,493 53,780 93.5 13 Mahabubabad 76,660 73,595 96.0 14 Mahabubnagar 112,076 104,393 93.1 15 Mancherial 76,367 73,304 96.0 16 Medak 75,496 74,469 98.6 17 Medchal 499,485 475,147 95.1 18 Mulugu 22,902 22,494 98.2 19 Nagarkurnool 100,624 95,565 95.0 20 Nalgonda 163,199 156,570 95.9 21 Narayanpet 65,399 59,363 90.8 22 Nirmal 92,116 87,922 95.4 23 Nizamabad 191,883 180,601 94.1 24 Peddapalli 62,902 59,612 94.8 25 Rajanna Sircilla 47,011 42,694 90.8 26 Rangareddy 420,911 416,852 99.0 27 Sangareddy 190,115 183,652 96.6 28 Siddipet 94,321 89,390 94.8 29 Suryapet 93,214 87,771 94.2 30 Vikarabad 94,312 88,250 93.6 31 Wanaparthy 55,957 54,977 98.2 32 Warangal 75,621 70,246 92.9 33 Yadadri 69,822 64,792 92.8 Total 4,097,749 3,895,550 95.1

Although the World Health Organisation declared India polio-free in 2014, the Union government continues to conduct Pulse Polio campaigns as a preventive measure, as the disease remains prevalent in a few countries.

The drive aims to sustain India’s polio-free status and protect children from the virus.