Telangana administers polio drops to 95 pc children statewide

Hyderabad: On the first day of the pulse polio drive, Telangana achieved 95.1 pc coverage, administering the vaccine to 3,895,550 children across the state, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said on Sunday, June 28.
There are an estimated 4,097,749 children below the age of five years in the state.
All districts managed to cover more than 90 per cent of the target population through polio booths on Sunday, and for the next two days, ASHA workers will make door-to-door visits to ensure that no eligible child is left behind.
Rangareddy topped the list, covering 416,852 children or 99 per cent of the target population. Bhadradri Kothagudem was close behind with 97,768 or 98.9 coverage.
This was followed by Medak at 98.6 per cent or 74,469 children. Mulugu and Wanaparthy both achieved 98.2 coverage, vaccinating 22,494 and 54,977 children, respectively.
Hyderabad achieved 93.1 coverage by vaccinating 481,706 out of 517,238 children.
Data for the rest of the districts is given below:
|S.No
|Name of the District
|Estimated 0–5 yrs children
|Booth Coverage
|Percentage
|1
|Adilabad
|77,801
|75,735
|97.3
|2
|Bhadradri Kothagudem
|98,818
|97,768
|98.9
|3
|Hanumakonda
|84,301
|81,410
|96.6
|4
|Hyderabad
|517,238
|481,706
|93.1
|5
|Jagtial
|94,506
|89,962
|95.2
|6
|Jangaon
|48,493
|46,981
|96.9
|7
|Jayashankar Bhupalpally
|34,786
|34,108
|98.1
|8
|Jogulamba Gadwal
|74,228
|67,162
|90.5
|9
|Kamareddy
|106,872
|99,221
|92.8
|10
|Karimnagar
|91,178
|87,363
|95.8
|11
|Khammam
|131,642
|118,695
|90.2
|12
|Komaram Bheem Asifabad
|57,493
|53,780
|93.5
|13
|Mahabubabad
|76,660
|73,595
|96.0
|14
|Mahabubnagar
|112,076
|104,393
|93.1
|15
|Mancherial
|76,367
|73,304
|96.0
|16
|Medak
|75,496
|74,469
|98.6
|17
|Medchal
|499,485
|475,147
|95.1
|18
|Mulugu
|22,902
|22,494
|98.2
|19
|Nagarkurnool
|100,624
|95,565
|95.0
|20
|Nalgonda
|163,199
|156,570
|95.9
|21
|Narayanpet
|65,399
|59,363
|90.8
|22
|Nirmal
|92,116
|87,922
|95.4
|23
|Nizamabad
|191,883
|180,601
|94.1
|24
|Peddapalli
|62,902
|59,612
|94.8
|25
|Rajanna Sircilla
|47,011
|42,694
|90.8
|26
|Rangareddy
|420,911
|416,852
|99.0
|27
|Sangareddy
|190,115
|183,652
|96.6
|28
|Siddipet
|94,321
|89,390
|94.8
|29
|Suryapet
|93,214
|87,771
|94.2
|30
|Vikarabad
|94,312
|88,250
|93.6
|31
|Wanaparthy
|55,957
|54,977
|98.2
|32
|Warangal
|75,621
|70,246
|92.9
|33
|Yadadri
|69,822
|64,792
|92.8
|Total
|4,097,749
|3,895,550
|95.1
Although the World Health Organisation declared India polio-free in 2014, the Union government continues to conduct Pulse Polio campaigns as a preventive measure, as the disease remains prevalent in a few countries.
The drive aims to sustain India’s polio-free status and protect children from the virus.