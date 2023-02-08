Telangana adopted concept of sustainability and clean energy brilliantly: KTR

"With our progressive EV adoption policy, and our ability to provide 24×7 electricity, we aim to become the most ‘electrified State’ in mobility in India,” KTR said.

It and Industry minister KTR inaugurated the Hyderabad E Motor Show 2023 on Wednesday

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said here on Wednesday that the state is committed to providing an impetus to electric vehicle adoption.

Addressing the launch of the first edition of the Hyderabad E-Motor Show as part of the ongoing Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, he said that Telangana has adopted the concept of sustainability and clean energy in a brilliant way.

“We strongly believe India is well equipped to develop as a hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles and its supply chain. With our progressive EV adoption policy, and our ability to provide 24×7 electricity, we aim to become the most ‘electrified State’ in mobility in India,” he said.

Listing out companies KTR pointed out that companies such as Mahindra, Olectra, ZF, Mytrah, Gravton, Hyundai Mobis, One Moto, and Pure EV have made Telangana their home.

Companies including Apollo, Mahindra, Amara Raja, Citroen, TVS, ETO Motors, Ola, MG Motor, Switch Mobility, Piaggio, BYD, Hyundai, and ZF among others are participating in the inaugural Hyderabad E-Motor Show. The show will be on till February 10 at Hitex Exhibition Centre.

