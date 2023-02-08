Hyderabad: Providence health systems to hire more employees

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday announced that the US based organisation, Providence Health Systems will triple their employee numbers in the capital.

From 1,000 people, Providence Health Systems will now be able to employ 3000 plus people in Hyderabad for the foreseeable future.

KTR made the announcement on his Twitter handle.

“More good news for Telangana youngsters Happy to share that US based Providence Health Systems is set to triple their employee numbers from 1,000 to 3,000 plus in Hyderabad. Met with Providence President & CEO Dr. Rod Hochman, CIO B.J Moore & India Head Murali Krishna today,” KTR tweeted.

Met with Providence President & CEO Dr. Rod Hochman, CIO B.J Moore & India Head Murali Krishna today

Providence Health & Services is a non-profit, Catholic health care system operating multiple hospitals and clinics across seven states in the United States of America (USA). Providence launched its global innovation centre in India in February 2020.

The center has been focused on engineering, modern infrastructure, data intelligence, digital innovation, professional services, cybersecurity, and application development & support.