Telangana: Advocate in Medak elected as ‘public prosecutor’

Hyderabad: A felicitation ceremony was held at the minority function hall in Mohalla Azampora, Medak Town after the election of advocate Sheikh Fazal Ahmed as public prosecutor.

A senior advocate of the Telangana High Court, Muhammad Umar Farooq organised the event.

Also Read Madarsa-i-Aliya 150 years celebrations at Nizam Club in Hyderabad

Senior journalist, Hafiz Muhammad Faseehuddin, performed the administrative rights while advocate Balia, president of the bar association Medak, Rama Kant, other senior advocates from the Telangana High Court and other eminent personalities were a part of the event.

Sheikh Fazal Ahmed was presented with a memento after receiving appraisal from the dignitaries whoa