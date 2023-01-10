Telangana: Advocate in Medak elected as ‘public prosecutor’

A senior advocate of the Telangana High Court, Muhammad Umar Farooq organised the event in Medak.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th January 2023 6:28 pm IST
Telangana: Advocate in Medak elected as 'public prosecutor'
Advocate Sheikh Fazal Ahmed in Medak elected as 'public prosecutor'

Hyderabad: A felicitation ceremony was held at the minority function hall in Mohalla Azampora, Medak Town after the election of advocate Sheikh Fazal Ahmed as public prosecutor.

A senior advocate of the Telangana High Court, Muhammad Umar Farooq organised the event.

Also Read
Madarsa-i-Aliya 150 years celebrations at Nizam Club in Hyderabad

Senior journalist, Hafiz Muhammad Faseehuddin, performed the administrative rights while advocate Balia, president of the bar association Medak, Rama Kant, other senior advocates from the Telangana High Court and other eminent personalities were a part of the event.

Sheikh Fazal Ahmed was presented with a memento after receiving appraisal from the dignitaries whoa

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button