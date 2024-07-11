Telangana advocates decide to abstain from work in courts today

Hyderabad: The Federation of Bar Associations for the State of Telangana decided to abstain from work in all the courts in the state on July 11 to protest the attack by a constable on an advocate in Siddipet.

As per the executive body of the federation, Advocate M. Ravi Kumar, who practices in Siddipet Courts, went to Siddipet-II Town Police Station along with an accused Gudumani Rakesh and sureties on July 9.

At the police station, instead of accepting the sureties, Assistant Sub-Inspector Uma Reddy reportedly forcibly took the accused to the government hospital in Siddipet for a medical check-up.

When the accused and his counsel objected to the check-up, the ASI not only beat the accused but also reportedly attacked the advocate.

In the attack, the advocate received an injury on his left thumb.

As per the federation, following the attack, the police registered a false case against the advocate in Siddipet-I Town Police Station.

In view of the incident, the federation demanded the DGP suspend the ASI and withdraw the case registered against the advocate.

It has also decided to abstain from work in all the courts in Telangana today.