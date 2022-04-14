Telangana advocates decry transfer of judges from Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Lawyers from Telangana High Court held a protest at the Bar Council Gate, on Wednesday, condemning efforts to transfer more judges from Andhra Pradesh to the Telangana High Court.

A senior counsel addressing the media at the protest said that the efforts to transfer three judges from AP High Court to Telangana are at an advanced stage. “While Telangana is welcoming to all, it does not mean that the space meant for Telangana people will be sacrificed to accommodate those exclusively from Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The advocates also raised concerns over the plan to transfer some Telangana judges to Northeastern High Courts. They concluded that this space will be filled with more Andhra judges. To support their concern, they cited the transfer of an AP HC judge to fill in the space left by three Telangana HC judges sent to Manipur, Tripura, and Punjab, last year.

Furthermore, they released a note saying that despite several deserving lawyers from the SC, ST, and OBC communities serving in Telangana, none of them have been promoted as a Telangana High Court judge since the formation of a separate HC.