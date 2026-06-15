Telangana advocates demand appointment of locals to judicial posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Advocates Association (THCAA) passed a resolution on Monday, June 15, demanding only locals be recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation to the High Court bench.

The executive committee of THCAA has announced a protest in front of Gate number 6 at 1.45 pm on June 17 (Wednesday), as a continuation of its long-standing demand to achieve the same, Newsmeter reported.

The committee stressed the need to prioritise the appointment of practising advocates as judicial officers over candidates from the judicial side.

Filling up the judicial posts as per the sanctioned strength in an expeditious manner was also stressed.

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They noted that despite Telangana achieving statehood in 2014, the bifurcation of the High Court happened only in 2019. They pointed out that during district reorganisation, judicial officers who were not locals retained their posts in Telangana.

In view of similar representations made to the Supreme Court‘s collegium by the THCAA, the executive company was exhorted to represent the issue to the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.