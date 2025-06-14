Telangana advocates forum protests Congress govt over minority neglect

Hyderabad: The Telangana Muslim Advocates Forum held a protest on Friday, June 14, expressing anger over what they called the Congress government’s failure to address minority issues. After offering Friday prayers, the protestors gathered at the Haj House, Nampally, and later marched to the office of MLC Amer Ali Khan, demanding his resignation.

The protest was led by the forum’s state president, advocate Waheed Ahmed. During the demonstration, the protesters raised slogans against the Congress party, accusing it of betraying the Muslim community after coming to power with their support.

Speaking to the media, Waheed Ahmed alleged that the Telangana government, led by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, is acting like an RSS-backed administration under the guise of Congress.

Also Read Colleges ask students to pay lakhs in fee as Telangana stalls on fee reimbursement

He said that despite Muslims playing a key role in bringing Congress to power, the community has been ignored in governance and decision-making. “The promise of equal representation for all castes and communities has not been fulfilled,” he added.

Waheed Ahmed claimed that symbolic gestures like wearing a prayer cap or hosting iftar parties are not enough. “These are only for show. In reality, the concerns of Muslims remain unaddressed,” he said.

He warned that the government’s neglect of minorities would not be forgotten and that the community will respond in the upcoming elections over the next three years. “The actions of today will be remembered tomorrow,” he concluded.